Meet: 2026 WR Tyler Kading

Name: Tyler Kading

School: Wheaton North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @tyler_kading08

Instagram: Tylerkading08

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I do wide receiver training and lifting with coach Jordan Westerkamp at major sports Illinois.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18152986/671c823e8008bc5b64003009

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I think I have a lot of football knowledge, which helps me learn a playbook easily and understand my job. I think I also have big play ability which is seen on my film.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating providence catholic and Lockport back to back weeks on last second plays.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jaxon smith nijigba, I try to learn from him a lot because I think he’s a great reciever.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Gavin Hagan, corner for Providence catholic.