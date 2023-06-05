Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Will Fidler

School: Prospect

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Willfidler8

Instagram: Wfidler8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. TNT.

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUk4wByTSbo

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership, dedication, hard work.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring 3 touchdowns in my first high school game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I run track