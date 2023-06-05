Meet: 2026 WR Will Fidler
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Will Fidler
School: Prospect
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Willfidler8
Instagram: Wfidler8
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. TNT.
Hudl:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUk4wByTSbo
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Leadership, dedication, hard work.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Scoring 3 touchdowns in my first high school game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I run track