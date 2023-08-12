Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: William Lesley

School: Glenbard North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @WilliamLesley12

Instagram: Sol0_will

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18561395/636e58a50662460b0836def7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I have good size and I am still growing I have strong hands and I also have great football IQ

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My game against wheaten north I had 5 catches for 100 yards

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Davonte smith because he doesn’t let his size define him as a Player.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball