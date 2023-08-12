Meet: 2026 WR William Lesley
Name: William Lesley
School: Glenbard North
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @WilliamLesley12
Instagram: Sol0_will
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18561395/636e58a50662460b0836def7
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I have good size and I am still growing I have strong hands and I also have great football IQ
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My game against wheaten north I had 5 catches for 100 yards
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Davonte smith because he doesn’t let his size define him as a Player.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball