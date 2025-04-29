Meet: 2027 ATH Austin Collins

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Austin Collins
School: Lincoln Way West
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: ATH/LB
Twitter: @ac_collins09
Instagram: @collinsa_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Gremely Elite Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19520787/671c6cbd935fb6b106b969bf
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
425 Squat, high academic success
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Having a 7-2 Sophomore team record and learning from varsity coaches.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Peyton Wilson- Was a punishing linebacker at NC state and a talented rookie on the Steelers.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
NA
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA