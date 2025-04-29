Meet: 2027 ATH Austin Collins

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Austin Collins

School: Lincoln Way West

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: ATH/LB

Twitter: @ac_collins09

Instagram: @collinsa_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Gremely Elite Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19520787/671c6cbd935fb6b106b969bf

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

425 Squat, high academic success

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having a 7-2 Sophomore team record and learning from varsity coaches.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Peyton Wilson- Was a punishing linebacker at NC state and a talented rookie on the Steelers.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA