Name: Brady Armstrong

School: Morris

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @BArmstrong08

Instagram: bradyarmstrong83

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. During the off-season I play basketball for the school and go to the gym almost everyday with my dad, he’s a great trainer.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19393318/659b202db3c9c90638988769

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have the highest percentage catch rate on the freshman team. (83%) My ability to adapt to a pass is what led me to get our team down the field in long down situations. I can also handle the pressure in late game situations, since I play basketball I’ve been dealt with ball pressure most of my life.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Most definitely would be going to the Super Bowl my 8th grade season. We lost by one touchdown but it was a great experience. Another favorite of mine was going to the Pro Bowl in my 8th grade season, I got to play with the best of the best from the I 8 league.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyreek Hill, his ability to get open in space amazes me.