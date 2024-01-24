Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jerimiah White

School: Bremen

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: ATH

Team Training. Stamped elite

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can bring my dedication, work ethic and also my leadership as a player and as a person

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments playing the game of football is just being able to enjoy playing it and putting so much work into it

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Travis hunter is my favorite player due to his work ethic and how he is off and on the field