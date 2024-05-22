Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Keshaun Manney

School: Bloomington Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @Keyskii1

Instagram: Keyskii1

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19442107/6555aa3519af930ab46c55e9

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Shifty, fast and a team leader

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being on the feild with teamates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patric mahomes , He is a great leader and knows how to get his team wins