Meet: 2027 ATH Keshaun Manney
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Keshaun Manney
School: Bloomington Central Catholic
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR/S
Instagram: Keyskii1
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19442107/6555aa3519af930ab46c55e9
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Shifty, fast and a team leader
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being on the feild with teamates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Patric mahomes , He is a great leader and knows how to get his team wins