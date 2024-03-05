Meet: 2027 DB Sean Kershaw
Name: Sean Kershaw
School: Brother Rice
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 135 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @Seankershaw5
Instagram: Dukeivpresident
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Training with WIN performance and I play 7v7 for BOOM
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19553648/653d79a15ef62406985a2205
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Fast learner, consistent hard work ethic, student of the game ,lockdown Defensive back
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My first interception
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ceedee Lamb and Sauce Gardner. Ceedee lamb is my favorite because I’m a cowboys fan and he makes plays, Sauce Gardner is someone I model my game after