Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Sean Kershaw

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 135 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Seankershaw5

Instagram: Dukeivpresident

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Training with WIN performance and I play 7v7 for BOOM

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19553648/653d79a15ef62406985a2205

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Fast learner, consistent hard work ethic, student of the game ,lockdown Defensive back

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first interception

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ceedee Lamb and Sauce Gardner. Ceedee lamb is my favorite because I’m a cowboys fan and he makes plays, Sauce Gardner is someone I model my game after