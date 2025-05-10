Meet: 2027 DE Elijah Sirleaf

Name Elijah Sirleaf
School: DeLaSalle
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: Edge
Twitter: @BookofElijahh
Instagram: @bookofelijahh
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
NA
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring integrity and grit. I bring honesty and respect amongst my peers to be great.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Last season I had 4 sacks in 3 games. This year I’m going for 10.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald he has all the techniques of being a Hall of Famer and he goes hard every play
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I swim in my spare time
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes I have been starting since my Freshman Year
Who has been the best player you've played against?
I don’t know his name but the Right Tackle from Marist