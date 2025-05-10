Meet: 2027 DE Elijah Sirleaf

Name Elijah Sirleaf

School: DeLaSalle

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: Edge

Twitter: @BookofElijahh

Instagram: @bookofelijahh

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring integrity and grit. I bring honesty and respect amongst my peers to be great.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Last season I had 4 sacks in 3 games. This year I’m going for 10.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald he has all the techniques of being a Hall of Famer and he goes hard every play

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I swim in my spare time

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes I have been starting since my Freshman Year

Who has been the best player you've played against?

I don’t know his name but the Right Tackle from Marist