Meet: 2027 DL Lamar Winfield
Name: Lamar Winfield
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: DE/DT
Twitter: @Lamarwinfield11
Instagram: 2sturdyymar_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Athletickinections
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19527473/655397975ca9710b644691d5
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Harding working leader that play with high intensity the whole game/practice.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being able to play varsity and get film
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Myles garret because he’s a d-line hybrid like me.