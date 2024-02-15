Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Lamar Winfield

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DE/DT

Twitter: @Lamarwinfield11

Instagram: 2sturdyymar_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Athletickinections

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19527473/655397975ca9710b644691d5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Harding working leader that play with high intensity the whole game/practice.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to play varsity and get film

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Myles garret because he’s a d-line hybrid like me.