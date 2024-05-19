Meet: 2027 FB/LB Ameer Beg
Name: Ameer Beg
School: Neuqua Valley
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: FB/LB
Instagram: ameer.beg_
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476044/6563f74a47970807d06d5bee
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Midwest Boom football, Acceleration speed and training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
.Good character and energy and a explosive athlete.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing alongside my brothers and most of all, WINNING.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Christian McCaffrey because of his work ethic and athleticism.