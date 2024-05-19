Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Ameer Beg

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: FB/LB

Twitter: @AmeerBeg8

Instagram: ameer.beg_

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476044/6563f74a47970807d06d5bee

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Midwest Boom football, Acceleration speed and training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

.Good character and energy and a explosive athlete.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing alongside my brothers and most of all, WINNING.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian McCaffrey because of his work ethic and athleticism.