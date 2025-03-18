Meet: 2027 ILB Dylan Wellner

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dylan Wellner

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @dylanwellner21

Instagram: Dylan Wellner

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19474419/67525e469e5a8461d04d3ef4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I study film well and put a lot of work into the weight room

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting in the state championship vs Joliet Catholic

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Fred Warner

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Dillon Johnson