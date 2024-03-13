Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Will Mattee

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB/DL

Twitter: @WillMettee

Instagram: Will_mettee

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19467119/6549b74215ffd8050466dd2a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Building relationships with teammates and getting to be able to be on the field at the state championship game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Roquan Smith or Maxx Crosby, I like how they outwork their opponents and can easily make run or pass tackles