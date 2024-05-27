Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kwasi Butler II

School: Marian Catholic

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: LB/RB

Twitter: @K_ButlerII

Instagram:

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19521065/664797cca517059f8543cde7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work and Discipline

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My game against Homewood Flossmoor

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancelor. I like the energy he brought to the field and I model my game after him.