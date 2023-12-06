Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jay Breitenstein

School: Glenbard East

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @JayBreitenstein

Instagram: jayb_52

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Trenches lineman academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19545501/6543d377b3d2ac08043d0f3d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Aggression, determination, and grit

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Showing kids that my size doesn't depict my strength

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Khalil Mack and Jason Kelce because they inspire me to work to my full potential