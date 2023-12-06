Meet: 2027 OC Jay Breitenstein
Name: Jay Breitenstein
School: Glenbard East
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: OC
Twitter: @JayBreitenstein
Instagram: jayb_52
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Trenches lineman academy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19545501/6543d377b3d2ac08043d0f3d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Aggression, determination, and grit
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Showing kids that my size doesn't depict my strength
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Khalil Mack and Jason Kelce because they inspire me to work to my full potential