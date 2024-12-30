Meet: 2027 OG Lucas Smerling

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Lucas Smerling

School: Johnsburg

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: RG

Twitter: @LucasShmur

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Fist Academy, Coach Sabo

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17883982/6711b4c48d158bcbc0fe764a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a great team player, a leader, I love to have fun work hard, and do what I do best.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Working hard with my friends and teammates on and off the field and experiencing the game of football and what comes with it.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly because of his knowledge of the game, his outstanding work ethic it is fearlessness no matter the dudes he’s gone up against, big or small

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, I have. I started my sophomore season at right guard.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Emmett Easton, Coal City