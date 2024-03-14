Meet: 2027 OG Michael Town
Name: Michael Town
School: Marist
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @MichaelTown37
Instagram: towner3709
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Marist Wrestling
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20002707/65387f3cc11b1b0e1474ccd6
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My commitment to my blocks and teammates. I block to protect my QB and my Rbs, if I fail I hold myself accountable. I never give up on my blocks.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Building relationship with my teammates. We’re a band of brothers, day in and day out we put the work in to get better at the game we love.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason Kelce, he is a man who will sacrifice his body to make a block for his team. I find that to be a great trait in an Offensive Linemen