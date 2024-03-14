Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Michael Town

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @MichaelTown37

Instagram: towner3709

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Marist Wrestling

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20002707/65387f3cc11b1b0e1474ccd6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My commitment to my blocks and teammates. I block to protect my QB and my Rbs, if I fail I hold myself accountable. I never give up on my blocks.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Building relationship with my teammates. We’re a band of brothers, day in and day out we put the work in to get better at the game we love.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce, he is a man who will sacrifice his body to make a block for his team. I find that to be a great trait in an Offensive Linemen