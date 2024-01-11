Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Alex Arroyo

School: Lyons Township

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 211 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @AlexArroyo_75

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Wrestling, Shotput and going to local workout with teammates.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20155688/653de08c478cf5046ca5173e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I always work hard and will always try my hardest on and off the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing Hinsdale this year and raking up pancakes vs them.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

