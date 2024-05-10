Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Carlos Rios

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: c_rios78

Instagram: c_rios78

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19498819/653dec672ab1070a883ba6cc

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. OL Mafia

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I would say I bring dedication, hard work, coachability, and responsibility

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Defeating Niles West off of a game winning field goal freshman year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams because he’s an extremely good player to watch and study and I like him as a person too