Meet: 2027 OL Carlos Rios
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Carlos Rios
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 285 pounds
Position: OT
Twitter: c_rios78
Instagram: c_rios78
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19498819/653dec672ab1070a883ba6cc
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. OL Mafia
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I would say I bring dedication, hard work, coachability, and responsibility
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Defeating Niles West off of a game winning field goal freshman year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Trent Williams because he’s an extremely good player to watch and study and I like him as a person too