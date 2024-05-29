Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dejuan Hester

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter:

Instagram: deucejh

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476074/664fb46fd02544e08845b7f1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Acceleration and Boom practices

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Energy,Faith,Will power, The will to work, and support to all my teammates on and off the field

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was getting my first sack in my career I scratched something off my bucket list that day

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, I’ve always liked that he never let his size get in between him and his love for the game and became as we know today the best dlineman