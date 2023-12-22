Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jason Sewell

School: Chicago Leo

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Jasonsewell50

Instagram: _.d1.tjay

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom linemen

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20747269/652cd68c6e8294078c2d2b7f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'd bring my dedication, teamwork skills, and passion for the game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting against jca and going at it with dillian johnson

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tj watt and max Crosby is my favorite player because I love the way they lead,the love they have for the game and I just love how their energy is on the field it encourages me to work harder