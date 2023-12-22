Meet: 2027 OL/DL Jason Sewell
Name: Jason Sewell
School: Chicago Leo
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @Jasonsewell50
Instagram: _.d1.tjay
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Boom linemen
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20747269/652cd68c6e8294078c2d2b7f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I'd bring my dedication, teamwork skills, and passion for the game.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Starting against jca and going at it with dillian johnson
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tj watt and max Crosby is my favorite player because I love the way they lead,the love they have for the game and I just love how their energy is on the field it encourages me to work harder