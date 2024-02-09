Meet: 2027 OL/DL Kam Rutlin
Name: Kam Rutlin
School: Fenwick
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Instagram: kam_rut28
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Boom Linemen
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19618752/655280165eec870990a556a4
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, toughness, coachable, confidence
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
When we won are last game to have a winning record
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald because many people doubted him and he just didn’t listen to them