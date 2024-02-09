Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kam Rutlin

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @KamRutlin

Instagram: kam_rut28

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Boom Linemen

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19618752/655280165eec870990a556a4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, toughness, coachable, confidence

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When we won are last game to have a winning record

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because many people doubted him and he just didn’t listen to them