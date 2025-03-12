Meet: 2027 OL/DL Kevin Petruczenko

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kevin Petruczenko

School: Wheaton North

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @KevinPetro_56

Instagram: kevinpetruczenko

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19617052/66fedcda056fba6da497a2c8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I always bring as much effort as i possibly can and i also try to bring my teamates up whenever i feel they need it

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our cross town rival freshman year and placing 2nd in a very powerful and strong conference sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Penei Sewell because he is a very aggressive player and also dominates his opponents

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

NA

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Joe Barna & Walker Owens