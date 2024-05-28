Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nick Keedy

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 197 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Nickkeedy

Instagram: Nick.keedy10

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476071/656e68c7478cd909309841cc

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I did track and field as well as a personal trainer in order to better myself as a player and come in to this season better than ever.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a great work ethic and am willing to work very hard even when times are tough in order to improve my team and myself. I also can bring others up when they are feeling down and like to be a leader to my teammates. I love the sport and have a drive to be the best I can be as it makes me feel great to achieve my goals.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Definitely our win against our rival school wabonsee it felt very good to beat them against rough odds and after they talked lots of trash.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is probably Derrick Henry because of how hard he works and his ability to outwork his competition. He also is fun to watch with is long runs down the field.