Meet: 2027 OL Dustin Brown

Name: Dustin Brown

School: Oak Lawn Richards

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OC/OG

Twitter: @Dustinthagoat

Instagram: Dustintg

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22440650/671c496c627ae3ca67d738b5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Good working ethic, great teammate, dont give uo.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to semi finals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent williams. Even after he had that surgery he didnt give up playing the sport he loved which is football.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track throwing

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes. Went up for playoffs

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA