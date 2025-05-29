Meet: 2027 OL Dustin Brown

Name: Dustin Brown
School: Oak Lawn Richards
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OC/OG
Twitter: @Dustinthagoat
Instagram: Dustintg
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22440650/671c496c627ae3ca67d738b5
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Good working ethic, great teammate, dont give uo.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going to semi finals
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Trent williams. Even after he had that surgery he didnt give up playing the sport he loved which is football.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track throwing
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes. Went up for playoffs
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA