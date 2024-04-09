Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Ethan Posey

School: Lockport

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @Ethanposey79

Instagram: Ethan_posey911

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. OL Mafia

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19522122/650f3cca2ab1640408621670

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My faith would definitely be the biggest part of a piece I can add to a program, either in being a leader or leading by example

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

First time playing Varsity football, it was a new level of focus around the whole team, from the coaches to even the players that did not play.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Paris Johnson Jr, his aggressiveness and dominant play style.