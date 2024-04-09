Meet: 2027 OL Ethan Posey
Name: Ethan Posey
School: Lockport
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
Position: OT
Twitter: @Ethanposey79
Instagram: Ethan_posey911
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. OL Mafia
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19522122/650f3cca2ab1640408621670
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My faith would definitely be the biggest part of a piece I can add to a program, either in being a leader or leading by example
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
First time playing Varsity football, it was a new level of focus around the whole team, from the coaches to even the players that did not play.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Paris Johnson Jr, his aggressiveness and dominant play style.