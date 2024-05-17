Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Mark Atkins

School: Geneva

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @MarkAtkins71

Instagram: markatkins71

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16689455/6539dcbfe98435049c724a3b

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. No groups, but I am on the wrestling team as a heavyweight, along as a shot put and discus thrower on the track team.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard Work, Passion, and whatever it takes to won

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I enjoyed going undefeated for my first season, along with summer training and learning about the program and dedicating myself.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Quinn Meinerz because of his journey from D3 to the NFL