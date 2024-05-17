Meet: 2027 OL Mark Atkins
Name: Mark Atkins
School: Geneva
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @MarkAtkins71
Instagram: markatkins71
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16689455/6539dcbfe98435049c724a3b
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. No groups, but I am on the wrestling team as a heavyweight, along as a shot put and discus thrower on the track team.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard Work, Passion, and whatever it takes to won
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
I enjoyed going undefeated for my first season, along with summer training and learning about the program and dedicating myself.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Quinn Meinerz because of his journey from D3 to the NFL