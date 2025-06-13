Meet: 2027 OL Tommy Jackson

Name: Tommy Jackson

School: Woodstock

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @TommyJacks73122

Instagram: t0mmyjacks8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Fist football academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22641607/6727e956c73931a0da17f3eb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a smart and fast offensive linemen keeping up with our running backs as well as my down field blocking

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Week 7 vs our rival Woodstock north because it was a totally different atmosphere then any other game I played it. Even though we lost I played well.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams because he’s the best overall OT in the NFL

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Roman Villalobos