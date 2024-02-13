Meet: 2027 OLB Keysan Taylor
Name: Keysan Taylor
School: Rockford Guilford
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: OLB
Twitter: @Keysan_Taylor
Instagram: 815xkeyy
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.Boom 15U National Team Black
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19576956/6535b14e02b14a0a3c308392
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great attitude Great teammate Love for the game Will to learn Will to win Work ethic
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being able to learn the game and get better everyday
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deon Sanders because he got that swag and he was a 2 sport college and pro athlete