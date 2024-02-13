Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Keysan Taylor

School: Rockford Guilford

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @Keysan_Taylor

Instagram: 815xkeyy

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.Boom 15U National Team Black

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19576956/6535b14e02b14a0a3c308392

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great attitude Great teammate Love for the game Will to learn Will to win Work ethic

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to learn the game and get better everyday

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deon Sanders because he got that swag and he was a 2 sport college and pro athlete