Meet: 2027 OT Tylen Stephenson
Name: Tylen Stephenson
School: TF South
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 320 pounds
Position: OL
Instagram: 1lilnicty
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. No I do track that’s shaping me up and getting me stronger for my sophomore season.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20020417/650f30f7e985810a0c8a59e0
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I feel like I I’m a real coach able person I have great work ethic I feel like I’m going to always have room for improvement. And I could bring a great lineman to the table
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Having fun and shaping my self into a man my varsity football coach told me something that I really took in and say every time I’m feeling discouraged about foot ball he said the 3 F’s Family, function and football
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I would say Trent Williams because I love the his mentality and how aggressive he is and how he plays and how he has that switch and I feel like I could turn that switch on just like him