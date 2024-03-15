Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tylen Stephenson

School: TF South

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 320 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Tylen55_

Instagram: 1lilnicty

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. No I do track that’s shaping me up and getting me stronger for my sophomore season.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20020417/650f30f7e985810a0c8a59e0

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I feel like I I’m a real coach able person I have great work ethic I feel like I’m going to always have room for improvement. And I could bring a great lineman to the table

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having fun and shaping my self into a man my varsity football coach told me something that I really took in and say every time I’m feeling discouraged about foot ball he said the 3 F’s Family, function and football

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I would say Trent Williams because I love the his mentality and how aggressive he is and how he plays and how he has that switch and I feel like I could turn that switch on just like him