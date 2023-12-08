Advertisement
Meet: 2027 QB Brody Hasquin

Name: Brody Hasquin

School: Triad

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @brodyhasquin

Instagram: Brody_Hasquin

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Elite Speed

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2MBDRy

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Size, competiveness, insticts, athleticism, coaches son

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Dressing varsity as a freshman and throwing my first TD

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Herbert, play alot like him, look alot alike as well

