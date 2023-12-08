Meet: 2027 QB Brody Hasquin
Name: Brody Hasquin
School: Triad
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @brodyhasquin
Instagram: Brody_Hasquin
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Elite Speed
Hudl:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Size, competiveness, insticts, athleticism, coaches son
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Dressing varsity as a freshman and throwing my first TD
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Herbert, play alot like him, look alot alike as well