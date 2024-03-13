Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Crew Uebelhor

School: Barrington

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Crewuebe

Instagram: @Crewuebe

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.Next Level Athletics

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2MDUTW

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Height. Ability to Launch the ball. And create plays.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning Conference and becoming a starter in middle school.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers. I emulate my play style to his