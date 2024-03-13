Meet: 2027 QB Crew Uebelhor
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Crew Uebelhor
School: Barrington
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 145 pounds
Position: QB
Instagram: @Crewuebe
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.Next Level Athletics
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/v/2MDUTW
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Height. Ability to Launch the ball. And create plays.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning Conference and becoming a starter in middle school.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Rodgers. I emulate my play style to his