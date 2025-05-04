Meet: 2027 QB Cullen Schwigen

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Cullen Schwigen
School: Rockridge
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @CullenSchwigen
Instagram: Cullen_Schwigen
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training ILWOW2027 baseball and ad many Football camps I can attend…. Scheduled for NWestern, NDSU, Lindenwood, waiting for IL and IA qb day to be listed
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19456098/674540b49073481879b8b780
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I like to run it as much or more than throwing it
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Bonding with my teammates and competition
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Josh Allen - how he runs it
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Ace Christiansen - Princeton