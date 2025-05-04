Meet: 2027 QB Cullen Schwigen

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Cullen Schwigen

School: Rockridge

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @CullenSchwigen

Instagram: Cullen_Schwigen

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training ILWOW2027 baseball and ad many Football camps I can attend…. Scheduled for NWestern, NDSU, Lindenwood, waiting for IL and IA qb day to be listed

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19456098/674540b49073481879b8b780

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I like to run it as much or more than throwing it

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Bonding with my teammates and competition

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen - how he runs it

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Ace Christiansen - Princeton