Name: Dom Maloney

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 171 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @MaloneyDom

Instagram: Dominic.Maloney

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. QBwon and QB1Bliss

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19467046/653887e76e817801348f00e6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and a hard work ethic

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the 8A championship after getting called up to varsity.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields. He is an athletic player that makes plays happen.