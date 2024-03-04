Meet: 2027 QB Dom Maloney
Name: Dom Maloney
School: Loyola Academy
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 171 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @MaloneyDom
Instagram: Dominic.Maloney
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. QBwon and QB1Bliss
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19467046/653887e76e817801348f00e6
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership and a hard work ethic
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the 8A championship after getting called up to varsity.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Fields. He is an athletic player that makes plays happen.