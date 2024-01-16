Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jayden Ellington

School: Belleville Althoff

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @EllingtonJayden

Instagram: EllingtonJayden6

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with Spade Athletics- Swansea, IL 5P/Pierre Desir 7v7 Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19426595/65519662da50b80a305b8f6c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have some growing and experience to gain, but my arm & athleticism added to a program is a plus. Also my energy along with my mindset, attitude & focus. You can have the tools and the abilities, but if you don't have the proper mindset, it’s not worth anything.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to start QB as a freshman and lead my team to the playoffs. Also being able to play along side of some of the top players in the nation.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson because he the ultimate competitor. He didn’t let opinions of others make him second guess his talents & position.