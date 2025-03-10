Meet: 2027 QB JP Leonard

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: JP Leonard

School: Rochester

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @jp_leonard3

Instagram: jpleonard3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Team lifting, Speed training with private speed coach, and QB training with Ken and Derek Leonard.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19432920/675ce4a86921e1fba468d32f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, hard working, High Football IQ, Fast decision making, accuracy, Arm strength, and love for the game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning a State Championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady because he is the greatest QB of all time, and he is also a great leader.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Christopher Burgess Jr.