Name: Rahsaan Coleman

School: Marian Catholic

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Rahsaan2x

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Next level athletes

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19520703/65333bd2041e090738500068

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great attitude and willing to learn

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being in control on the field

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick Mahomes I love his ability to be a playmaker