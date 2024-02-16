Meet: 2027 QB Rahsaan Coleman
Name: Rahsaan Coleman
School: Marian Catholic
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: QB
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Next level athletes
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19520703/65333bd2041e090738500068
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great attitude and willing to learn
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being in control on the field
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Patrick Mahomes I love his ability to be a playmaker