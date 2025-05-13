Meet: 2027 QB Sam Vandello

Name: Sam Vandello
School: Marengo
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @sam_vandello
Instagram: sam_vandello
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Top Gun, Cross fit, Next level, Coach Ho
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19527253/673dff3a6108e6d747ff0f72
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My stature and ability to read the field even when pressured. My arm strength, speed, and accuracy. But most importantly a team player and leader.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making good long throws under pressure and winning games. Getting a 70+ yard td rushing and throwing a 50 yard completion in air in game. Game winning drive vrs johnsburg
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Baker Mayfield. I loved watching him in college at Oklahoma. I really like how he has enough energy for everyone on the team and is a leader.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Brady Quinn