Meet: 2027 QB Sam Vandello

Name: Sam Vandello

School: Marengo

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @sam_vandello

Instagram: sam_vandello

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Top Gun, Cross fit, Next level, Coach Ho

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19527253/673dff3a6108e6d747ff0f72

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My stature and ability to read the field even when pressured. My arm strength, speed, and accuracy. But most importantly a team player and leader.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making good long throws under pressure and winning games. Getting a 70+ yard td rushing and throwing a 50 yard completion in air in game. Game winning drive vrs johnsburg

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Baker Mayfield. I loved watching him in college at Oklahoma. I really like how he has enough energy for everyone on the team and is a leader.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Brady Quinn