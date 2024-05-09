Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Aaidan White

School: Blue Island Eisenhower

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @AaidenWhite33

Instagram: killaaiden_

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19511636/651e104f6898c806b0a08fb3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I’ve been lifting by myself and trying to gain muscle. Ive also been training at Athletic Konnection

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I put my all in everything. I leave it all out there on the field. I also am a very hard worker, I refuse to let anyone out work me I’ve earned all of my success.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The journey of building our team. Coach Murphy has a lot of great things in store for us and big things coming. So being apart of that is amazing to say the least

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Hard to break it down to just one but if I had to pick it would be Bucky Irving. He really taught me how to play the RB position when I trained with him for a couple of days in the summer before his Senior season before going to college so I owe him a big chunk of credit for the way I Play.