Name: Elijah Warren

School: Moline

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @ElijahWarr34708

Instagram: elijah.warren07

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19435131/65343d1502b14a0a3c2e9465

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm fast and shifty but I can still lay a hit.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My 89 yard touch down

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian McCaffrey he's so valuable to his team even as a running back