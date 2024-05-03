Meet: 2027 RB/S Andre Morris
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Andre Morris
School: Hoffman Estates
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: RB/S
Instagram: __dremoeee
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Training with dad and playing AAU basketball
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19844763/653c390d32e74d09142befbb
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Speed athleticism and mental toughness
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Learning the game and beating are rivals Schaumburg saxons
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jaylon Johnson, coverage skills and the face he balled out and earned his money