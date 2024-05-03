Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Andre Morris

School: Hoffman Estates

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: RB/S

Twitter: @_dremoeee

Instagram: __dremoeee

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Training with dad and playing AAU basketball

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19844763/653c390d32e74d09142befbb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed athleticism and mental toughness

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Learning the game and beating are rivals Schaumburg saxons

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jaylon Johnson, coverage skills and the face he balled out and earned his money