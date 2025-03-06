Meet: 2027 TE Milan Bhuiya

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Milan Bhuiya

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: https://x.com/ski_bhuiya54?s=11&t=ciWmZeSfRdYeaI-DuVzFqw

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16233769/671a89699f39c64e41f52940

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My dedication and love for the sport.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting my first high school football catch

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George little I can relate to him and I like the way he plays and competes.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Tennis

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Not Yet

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Quin Durkin