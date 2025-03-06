Meet: 2027 TE Milan Bhuiya

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Milan Bhuiya
School: Lincoln Way Central
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: TE
Twitter: https://x.com/ski_bhuiya54?s=11&t=ciWmZeSfRdYeaI-DuVzFqw
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16233769/671a89699f39c64e41f52940
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My dedication and love for the sport.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting my first high school football catch
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
George little I can relate to him and I like the way he plays and competes.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Tennis
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Not Yet
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Quin Durkin