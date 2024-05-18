Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Bennett Konkey

School: Geneva

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @BennettKonkey

Instagram: Bennett_konkey

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19554580/6567d1fa15ffd904c82e5136

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Midwest BOOM Coach Ho WR Training

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Being coachable, student athlete focusing on both academics and athletics, good teammate, and strong work ethic.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having a 16-0 record in middle school and winning a conference championship. Helped the team win with 3 touchdowns.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marvin Harrison Jr, amazing route running, humble, and great role model.