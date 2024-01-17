Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Donald Collier

School: Cahokia

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @ILilbuddy

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Also starting varsity shooting guard for Cahokia High.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12579326/6567fdce0660c207a4af3cc7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Culture, always work hard no matter the score and never give up. The grind don’t stop ‼️

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Debo, cause he make plays in in so many different aspects of the game.