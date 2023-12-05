Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: John Breton

School: Hinsdale Central

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 187 pounds

Position: WR/DE

Twitter: @johnbreton301

Instagram: jb30_18

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Between Boom and Supreme right now

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/v/2MFet8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very competitive and have an unmatched desire to win.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Lyons Township with my team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Nick Bosa, because of his raw ability on the football field.