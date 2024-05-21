Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jayden Cawthon

School: Plainfield East

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @JaydenCawthon

Instagram: jaycawthon08_

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19472288/65346850041e09073851e1e9

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Train with Lamont White and play with Midwest BOOM

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

willing to compete against anyone and will always work hard

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

have 100 Rec yards my first game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tank dell or Chris olave . love the way tank play and fast he plays. and olave because he been one my fav Wr since college