Meet: 2027 WR Jayden Cawthon
Name: Jayden Cawthon
School: Plainfield East
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @JaydenCawthon
Instagram: jaycawthon08_
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19472288/65346850041e09073851e1e9
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Train with Lamont White and play with Midwest BOOM
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
willing to compete against anyone and will always work hard
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
have 100 Rec yards my first game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tank dell or Chris olave . love the way tank play and fast he plays. and olave because he been one my fav Wr since college