Meet: 2027 WR Quentin Burrell
Name: Quentin Burrell
School: Chicago Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @quentinburrell7
Instagram: _08quentin_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Caravan Tough 15U Boom Black National Team Personal training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20228458/653c696632e74d09142c0025
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My work ethic, my drive, I lead by example and my willingness to put the team first
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting moved up to Varsity for playoffs and winning State Championship as a Freshman at Mount Carmel
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I don’t really have a favorite. I like to study multiple WR to help me continue to improve my game