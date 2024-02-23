Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Quentin Burrell

School: Chicago Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @quentinburrell7

Instagram: _08quentin_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Caravan Tough 15U Boom Black National Team Personal training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20228458/653c696632e74d09142c0025

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My work ethic, my drive, I lead by example and my willingness to put the team first

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting moved up to Varsity for playoffs and winning State Championship as a Freshman at Mount Carmel

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I don’t really have a favorite. I like to study multiple WR to help me continue to improve my game