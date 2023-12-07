Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brayden Howland

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @brayhowland

Instagram: brayhowle

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Supreme 7v7 or Boom football, Trying out for both this upcoming week.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19701312/654b9cf464df6208d0be0f62

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership that inspires the team to excel both on and off the field. My commitment to excellence, coupled with my ability to make strategic decisions in high pressure situations, positions me as a difference maker. I thrive on challenges, showing a winning mentality that elevates the entire program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my football career has to be making a big stop with my team on 4th and 1. We were playing Wheaton Waterville south on a cold and rainy day. But i felt that the weather didn’t affect us. We ran off the field so hyped up. Definitely a great moment not just for me but our whole team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player has to be Marvin Harrison Jr. He is my favorite player because he has a great work ethic and shows how great of a person/player he is on and off the field. He always is trying to make plays on the field. He is overall a not only a great football player but also a great person. He is someone that i look up to because hes a great example and good influence on young players like me.