Meet: 2028 ATH Jordan Moore

Name: Jordan Moore
School: St. Francis
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @JordanJMoore11
Instagram: jordanmoo_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting midwest boom
Hudl:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCmWD_0BzOE
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, Determination, courage, commitment and lastly welcoming
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
getting two pics in two drives. Game winner in the third overtime.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball, lacrosse and track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Brysen Wright