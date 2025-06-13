Meet: 2028 ATH Jordan Moore

Name: Jordan Moore

School: St. Francis

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @JordanJMoore11

Instagram: jordanmoo_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting midwest boom

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCmWD_0BzOE

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Determination, courage, commitment and lastly welcoming

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

getting two pics in two drives. Game winner in the third overtime.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, lacrosse and track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Brysen Wright