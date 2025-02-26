Meet: 2028 ATH Logan Lennon

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Logan Lennon

School: Antioch

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: ATH, RB, WR, QB, SS

Twitter: @Logan_M_Lennon

Instagram: logan.m.lennon

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Midwest Boom National Private training at WIN sports performance with Landon Cox and Kerry Neal

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22577562/671ee77b6c60e68323f32f48

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Im a very driven athlete that's playing multiple varsity sports as a freshman. Im a team player and a high academic student athlete with a 4.33/4 gpa. I use my downtime to get better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments are those games where stats don't matter and what matters is winning the game. Yes, beating a team by 50 seems fun but it's those close games where we need everybody on our team to perform well in order to come out with a win.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

A little different from the rest but probably Matt Forte. He has thr same playing style as me and he's fun to watch on the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play Basketball, Football, and Track all at the varsity level.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

I had to learn Division 1 Ivy commits route schemes and plays in order to prepare defense for round 1 of playoffs, and although I've never played against him directly since we are both on the offense side of the ball, he was difficult to contain on defense.